37 further coronavirus cases in Ceredigion

Thursday 10th March 2022
The number of coronavirus cases in Ceredigion increased by 37 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 11,729 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ceredigion when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 9 (Wednesday), up from 11,692 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Ceredigion, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 16,090 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Wales average of 25,964.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,870 over the period, to 19,373,884.

