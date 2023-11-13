At the last meeting of Aberystwyth 50+ Forum, Caroline Thomas from Wales and West Housing Association gave a presentation on Maes-y-Môr, the extra-care home overlooking the harbour.
She outlined the process of admission to the home and explained extra care, its benefits and the difference it can make to people’s lives. She talked about what people have to pay and how it works for those on benefits and those who aren’t.
A range of activities takes place in the home and they would like to encourage others outside the home to attend in order to create wider links with the local community. The scheme is inter-generational taking people from 18 upwards, so she described how this works in reality.
Members of the forum had a number of questions following her talk including the possibility of accessing some of the home’s facilities such as the assisted bathroom, a facility that was lost when the Park Avenue Day Centre was demolished.
For the October trip, members visited Cardigan for some early Christmas shopping in the numerous craft and other boutiques in the town. This was followed by lunch at Cardigan Golf Club.
Aberystwyth 50+ Forum meets every two months in Plas Antaron, Southgate, and guest speakers are invited to talk about issues relevant to older people
The next meeting is on Friday, 24 November, at 2pm. The guest speaker will be from NEST, the Welsh Government energy advice service, and he will be talking about making your home warmer and more energy efficient.
For more information about the forum, call 01970 624443.
