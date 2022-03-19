76 further coronavirus cases in Gwynedd

The number of coronavirus cases in Gwynedd increased by 76 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 25,599 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Gwynedd when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 18 (Friday), up from 25,523 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Gwynedd, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 20,451 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Wales average of 26,430.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.