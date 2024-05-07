Machynlleth Comedy Festival organisers said: “As always the atmosphere in the venues and across the Festival sites was second to none, and we're thrilled with how the event continues to be a place where acts can perform new work in a relaxed and supportive environment." A new highlight of the festival weekend was the community stage created by four enthusiastic Machynlleth Fringe volunteers at the Hwb Cymunedol Taj Mahal Community Hub.