Eight thousand comedy fans descended onto the small market town this May bank holiday for the thirteenth Machynlleth Comedy Festival.
Over 200 shows took place across 3-5th May in the 2,000-strong town in venues as large as the sports arena and as small as Upper Sixths’ classrooms.
Comedians Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Rob Auton and James Acaster accompanied up-and-coming acts like Aberystwyth’s own Mel Owen and London’s Sikisa trying out work-in-progress pieces for Edinburgh’s Fringe.
Cafes stayed open late and a brand new caravan cocktail bar ‘Wanderbar’ sprung up in the Wynnstay Hotel courtyard to bring a tropical feel to the Dyfi Valley.
Friday 3rd was hit with drizzling rain that caused havoc at the campsite next for festival go-ers clutching flimsy pop-up tents, whilst turning the Big Top bar tent on Y Plas lawn into a ploughed field within hours of the bar opening.
The sun graced the soggy town with its presence from Saturday afternoon onwards and helped the walk-about acts (bubbles, stilt-walkers and balloon art) bring smiles to people’s faces.
Machynlleth Comedy Festival organisers said: “As always the atmosphere in the venues and across the Festival sites was second to none, and we're thrilled with how the event continues to be a place where acts can perform new work in a relaxed and supportive environment." A new highlight of the festival weekend was the community stage created by four enthusiastic Machynlleth Fringe volunteers at the Hwb Cymunedol Taj Mahal Community Hub.
The Hwb raised over £2,500 (and counting) through pay-as-you-feel entrance fees and the bar for community initiatives and was turning people away at the door.
The Fringe platformed local home-grown talent featuring drag acts, musicians, performance art and DJs creating after-hours parties across the three-day weekend to bring a cosy alternative to the hectic high street and mainstream festival venues.
Machynlleth Fringe organisers said: “Mach Fringe was an incredible success!
“From the moment the doors opened to reveal the decked-out hwb, it was filled with local performers and spectators enjoying what our homegrown talent offers.
“We are extremely grateful to everyone who performed, donated their time, decorations, sound equipment, and lights.”