Headliners included Stewart Lee, Josh Widdicombe, Zoe Lyons and Desiree Burch, with the programme featuring a wide range of known and up-and-coming talent, making it one of the most diverse line-ups the 14-year-old event has seen.
Festival co-founder Henry Widdicombe said: “This year's festival was a joy from start to finish.
“We had a great time welcoming festival goers to Machynlleth for three days of laughter in the sunshine...
“When I look back at the initial vision for the festival, what I’m most proud of is how the event is talked about by the artists who play it, the crew who work it, and the audience who attend it.
The ‘Machynlleth’ Hollywood sign was placed on the hill overlooking the town ahead of the festivities (though mysteriously rearranged over the weekend to spell ‘Cnthellyham’), and businesses known for their 3pm closing times opened long into the night offering drinks, cocktails and food specials.
Following last year's smash success, the volunteer-run Machynlleth Fringe stage at the Taj Mahal Community Hwb (independent from Mach Comedy Fest) opened again, offering free entertainment involving over 50 local acts and raising over £2,500 for local causes.
The Fringe cabaret finale and DJ sets on the Sunday night were so popular that there was a queue out the door, whilst Seiclo Dyfi’s music at their ‘Spoke Easy’ kept the night going afterwards, raising funds for their non-profit bike shop via musicians and negronis.
A Fringe spokesperson said: “We are absolutely blown away by the energy, creativity, and generosity shown this weekend...
“This event was a celebration of everything that makes Machynlleth special—its music, its mutual care, and its fierce community spirit.
“Thank you to everyone who made it happen.”
However it wasn’t all sunshine and laughter - in the early hours of Saturday morning a fight broke out on the high street, with two men aged 19 and 39 arrested “on suspicion of affray”.
Dyfed-Powys Police state they were later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Perhaps the most noticeable change to the festival was the fence erected around the big top, with gates manned for bag checks, becoming ticketed past 9.30pm.
The festival explained this was to ensure “safety” whilst addressing the “large numbers of people bringing their own drinks and using the event facilities”.
Not all the locals were pleased, with some describing it as a way to “isolate the local community” from the festivities.
Machynlleth Football Club also forked out for new fencing following last year, when equipment was damaged during the festival.
As the campsite packed up and the big top deflated on the bank holiday Monday, locals were dismayed to see Co-op’s shelves bare - the fresh veg aisle bare save a few lonely onions.