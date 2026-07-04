A man is in a critical condition following a serious assault in New Quay in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police have launched an investigation and say a 37-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident of serious assault that occurred in Margaret Street leading to Uplands square, New Quay, Ceredigion at approx. 12:51am early hours of today (Saturday, 4 July).
"A 20-year-old man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault, and was conveyed to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
"A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and is in police custody.
"Enquiries are progressing, led by CID and the major crime team, and there will continue to be a police presence in the area over the following days.
"Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information to get in touch with them."
You can get in touch with detectives by emailing [email protected], messaging on social media or phoning 101, quoting DP-20260704-028.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident, but has now re-opened.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
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