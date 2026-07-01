A major crime team has launched an appeal after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in an Aberystwyth village.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed a disturbance or has footage from along the A44 in the Capel Bangor area to visit a dedicated webpage set up to assist the investigation.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle collision on the A44 by Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion that occurred approx. at 8:50pm on Tuesday, 30 June.
"One man, aged 24 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic abuse and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.
"Enquiries are progressing, led by CID and the major crime team, and there will continue to be a police presence in the area over the following days."
As part of the investigation, we are asking anyone with key information to report it through a dedicated web page.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed a disturbance in or around Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth at this time; Anyone with mobile phone, video or dashcam footage of a disturbance, or the people involved; Anyone present on the A44 by Capel Bangor, Ceredigion between these times; Anyone who can identify any other people who were present at the location between these times.
The investigation, named Operation Redline, states that the single vehicle collision involved a white Ford Fiesta index number YR63 ZKK and occurred at approximately 8.50pm on 30 June.
If you can help, please get in touch through the following website: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/6325A32-PO1
Alternatively, you can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting DP-20260630-390.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
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