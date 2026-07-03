Police have charged a 24-year-old Dol-y-Bont man with attempted murder, dangerous driving and controlling and coercive behaviour.
Owen Rhys-Jones from Dol-y-Bont will appear before Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday following an incident in Capel Bangor on Tuesday evening.
Giving an update on a major crime investigation, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A 24-year-old man has been charged following a single-vehicle collision on the A44 by Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion that occurred on Tuesday, 30 June.
"Owen Rhys-Jones of Dol-y-Bont, Aberystwyth, has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and controlling and coercive behaviour.
"He has been remanded into custody to appear at court.
"We continue to appeal to anyone who may have been present in the area and may have information or witnessed the incident.
"Also, if you witnessed a disturbance in or around Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth around 8.50pm on Tuesday, 30 June, or have phone, video or dashcam footage of a disturbance, please get in touch."
The investigation, named Operation Redline, states that the single vehicle collision involved a white Ford Fiesta index number YR63 ZKK and occurred at approximately 8.50pm on 30 June.
You can get in contact with police through a dedicated portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/6325A32-PO1
Police added: "We would like to thank the local community for their support whilst officers have carried out extensive enquiries and to those who have supported our investigation so far."
Police confirmed that the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
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