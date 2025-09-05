Ceredigion RNLI lifeguards are offering safety advice to the public following a number of rescues in August, with patrols coming to an end for the season.
As of Sunday 31 August, RNLI lifeguards are no longer patrolling Ceredigion’s beaches.
Following a number of rescues in August, the lifesaving charity are offering safety advice to the public for visiting the coast during the autumn and winter months.
On Bank Holiday Sunday, RNLI lifeguards patrolling at Aberporth rescued 21 people who were in difficulty on inflatable paddleboards.
Lifeguards Tom Robinson, Molly Newland and Daisy Davies were kept busy patrolling and giving safety advice to the hundreds of people enjoying the sunshine.
Despite the fair weather the wind was blowing strongly offshore, meaning all inflatable users were at risk of being blown out to sea. All 21 people rescued were using inflatable paddleboards, having entered the water and then unable to return to shore due to the strong wind.
Samuel Trevor, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Ceredigion, said: “On Bank Holiday Sunday, we saw large crowds visiting beaches all across Ceredigion to enjoy the sunshine. Our lifeguard teams did a fantastic job of working together to keep the public safe.
“Our main priority as lifeguards is to keep people safe by giving preventative advice. We do our best to speak to everyone, but when the beaches are busy it’s impossible to have a conversation with every single person or group.
“We advise that anyone planning on going paddleboarding should always check the forecast and look for flags on the beach that indicate the direction the wind is blowing.
“Always wear a lifejacket, a leash that attaches you to the board and carry a means of contact in a waterproof pouch, so that if you find yourself in difficulty you can call for help.”
