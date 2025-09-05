Ceredigion County Council's cabinet has unanimously backed proposals to change library opening hours across the county.
Aberystwyth will see a reduction in opening hours and Aberaeron will see an increase after senior councillors backed the changes.
The recommendations were unanimously approved cabinet on Tuesday and was praised by the council leader, Cllr Bryan Davies, who said: “Many authorities are looking to close libraries and this shows a support for the service.”
Changes proposed include an increase of six hours at Aberaeron’s new Penmorfa library, a reduction of four in Aberystwyth, a 1.5-hour reduction in Cardigan, and a one-hour reduction in Lampeter.
In Aberystwyth, opening hours will be changed to 9am to 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the current 9am to 6pm, with Friday and Staurday openings changing to 9am to 4.30pm and 10am to 4pm from 9am to 5pm and 9.30am to 5pm respectively.
Cardigan library would open one hour late at 10am on Monday, but otherwise remain the same, with Lampeter seeing slight changes to daily opening times across all days.
The contentious move of Aberaeron’s town library from the town centre to the Ceredigion council offices at Penmorfa was approved despite more than 900 people opposing the move in a public consultation.
The report to councillors said: “As part of budget savings introduced in 2024 difficult decisions were agreed requiring savings to be found in Library Services from a reduction of posts, vehicles, relocation of services and a review of library opening hours.
“The reduced staff have managed to maintain opening hours whilst a review was undertaken and decisions on relocation for Aberaeron were finalised.
“The new Aberaeron Library is on track for opening in September and will require different staff hours to maintain as we will combine building reception duties.”
