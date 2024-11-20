North Wales Police say they are being inundated with calls because of today’s bad weather.
They are warning drivers to take care on the roads, and to avoid an area of the A470 while they deal with an accident there.
A police spokesperson said: “Our Control Room are experiencing a high level of calls due to the adverse weather affecting parts of north Wales - our officers are out across the region assisting with minor road traffic collisions, including the A470 at Dolwyddelan so please avoid the area for the time being.
“If you are out on the roads maintain a greater distance between you and the car in front and remember to drive according to the conditions.”