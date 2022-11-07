A487 north of Talybont closed following collision
Monday 7th November 2022
THE main road between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth is closed this evening following a collision.
Dyfed-Powys shared on social media that the A487 between Talybont and Glandyfi is currently closed due to a collision.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
