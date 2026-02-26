A former Aberystwyth University student and English teacher will bring dialect to the next session of the ever-popular Cellar Bards in Cardigan.
Mike Jenkins is the next guest poet at Cardigan’s Cellar Bards, which takes place at the Cellar bar, in Quay Street.
The date for this event is Friday, 13 March, and doors open at 7.30pm.
Originally from Penparcau in Aberystwyth, and now living in south Wales in Merthyr Tydfil, Mike has been the co-editor of Red Poets magazine for 32 years. He is also a former editor of Poetry Wales, and he performs his poetry regularly throughout Wales, often in dialect.
He has won numerous prizes for his poetry, and they include an Eric Gregory Award and Wales Book of the Year Award for the short story collection, Wanting to Belong, published by Seren.
He has recently edited an anthology of radical poetry from contemporary Wales called We not me/Ni nid fi, and a collection of poems in English, Welsh and Merthyr dialect called He Sings the Broken Cities, both for Culture Matters. When Mike visited previously, he read from Shared Origins, a poetry collaboration with fellow ex-Aberystwyth students David Lloyd and David Annwn, published by Seventh Quarry.
This night will be headed by Dave Urwin and Jackie Biggs who return to the helm, while regular MC Karen Gemma Brewer is away in Scotland.
Open mic slots are available for anyone who wants to share words with the audience, just sign up at the door. Poetry, rap, flash fiction, story-telling, episodes of longer fiction and non-fiction are all accepted, even the occasional original song. Entry is £5 on the door and includes a free raffle.
Cellar Bards is held on the second Friday of the month and welcomes both new and experienced performers.
Comments
