The sun shone down on Aberystwyth town centre on Saturday afternoon as people gathered to celebrate St David’s Day.
A parade through town organised to celebrate St David was led by Megan Jones Roberts who said Saturday was “a day to remember”.
Megan was followed through town by local dignitaries, school children from Aberystwyth and the surrounding villages, musicians and more – including a red dragon.
Megan was delighted to lead the parade, and said thank you to everyone who came to support her, including family and friends.
“It was a pleasure to walk through the town which means so much to me,” she said, giving thanks also “to Siôn Jobbins for all the work he does to organise the event, it's no small feat that the parade takes place every year”.
She added: “Thank you to Geraint Lloyd for leading the activities, and to the Reverend Wyn Thomas for his dignified prayer, to the poet Hywel Griffiths for his piece of purposeful poetry, to the mayor Emlyn Jones for his kind words when introducing me.
“Thank you, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. A day to remember!”
As well as a number of speeches there was a presentation to
HAHAV, whose shop on Pier Street won an award for creating the Best St David’s Day Window Display.
Their window showed creativity, colour and Welshness.
The theme for this year’s window competition was the Welsh language and the Eisteddfod, and it was organised by Cered, Menter Iaith Ceredigion, for businesses throughout Ceredigion to take part.
HAHAV’s Helen O’Rouke, Carron Baker and Sue Harding received the shield on behalf of the hospice charity.
They were the volunteers who dressed the window with the support from all the volunteers in the shop in Pier Street.
