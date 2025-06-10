AN Aberystwyth man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following a public appeal to find him.

Dyfed-Powys Police launched an appeal to find Gareth Edwards, 35, on 21 May, saying he was wanted on suspicion of committing a sexual assault.

Officers confirmed on Monday, 7 June, that an arrest had been made, adding: "He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

"We would like to thank the media and our communities for assisting our investigation."

Edwards is due to appear in court this week.