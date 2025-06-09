A new brass band in Aberystwyth is inviting players to the first rehearsal
Cambrian Brass is being formed with a clear ambition: to enter the Fourth Section at the 2026 Welsh Regional Championships — and is inviting brass and percussion players to be part of its journey from the very first note.
The band will hold its first rehearsal on Friday, 20 June, 7.30pm-9.30pm, at the Morlan Centre, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth.
With a strong focus on positivity, teamwork, and musical development, Cambrian Brass aims to create a welcoming, hard-working environment where players of all standards can grow and flourish.
Band Founder Georgie Evans hopes to see a strong turnout. Georgie said: “We’re building something new and exciting — a band where players of all levels can feel at home. If you’re looking for a fresh challenge, or just want to fall back in love with brass banding, we’d be delighted to see you on the 20th.”
The band will be conducted by Matthew Ruel, an experienced brass band trainer with a track record of developing players of all ages — particularly young musicians. He is also a regular guest conductor with Sandhurst Band and a player with Friary Brass Band.
Cambrian Brass will rehearse weekly on Friday evenings, with a balanced programme of concert performances and contest preparation.
Players attending the inaugural rehearsal are asked to complete a short form in advance to help with planning (https://cambrianbrass.com/excited).
To support the launch of the band, Cambrian Brass has also launched a Crowdfunder campaign to help cover initial costs such as rehearsal space, sheet music and equipment.
Those interested in joining or learning more about Cambrian Brass can contact Georgie Evans directly via email at [email protected]
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.