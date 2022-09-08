Aberystwyth residents evacuated to leisure centre
Subscribe newsletter
RESIDENTS are this evening settling in to a reception centre this evening after police evacuated a number of homes in Aberystwyth town centre.
People living along Loveden Road and Queen’s Road have been evacuated to a specially set up reception centre at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
The homes were evacuated following the arrest of a 36-year-old man on Loveden Road yesterday evening.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Ceredigion County Council has responded to a police request to open a temporary rest centre.
“The council has implemented its rest centre procedures and is currently providing emergency support to 40 residents at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
“Staff from the council are manning the centre and we also have staff assisting the police with road closures and other matters.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance and currently remains in police custody.
“As a result of further enquiries and advice from MoD explosives experts, we have implemented a cordon, which will see local properties evacuated.”
Officers say they are working with Ceredigion County Council and other emergency services to minimise the impact on the community and bring the incident to a close as safely and quickly as possible, but there is no indication at present how long residents will have to remain at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |