Officers are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at the Morrisons Daily store in Ffos-y-Ffin, near Aberaeron, in the early hours of Thursday morning, 4 December.
Police were alerted at around 1.20am, stating that the ATM had been broken into, and cash taken from the machine. The total amount of cash taken is not yet known.
No arrests have been made at this time.
CCTV, house to house, and other enquiries are ongoing, and a policing presence remains at the scene.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who might have information that could assist them, to get in touch either online, by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting reference 25* 989457.
