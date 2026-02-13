A Lampeter man has appeared in court charged with possession of a lock knife in Aberystwyth.
Shane Griffiths, of 41 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.
The 20-year-old is charged with possession of a lock knife on Park Avenue in Aberystwyth on 24 January this year.
Griffiths is next due to appear for trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
