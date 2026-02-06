A LAMPETER woman has thanked her friends, family and local businesses for helping her raise £5,100 for Cancer Research Wales on her 40th birthday.
Gwennan Jenkins decided to collect money for the Welsh cancer research charity after her mother-in-law Joyce Jenkins and two close friends were treated for breast cancer.
She organised a charity gala at Tŷ Glyn in Ciliau Aeron which included an auction, a golden envelope raffle and Pwdin Reis as the live band.
One of the evening’s highlights was a surprise acapella performance by friends of ‘Angor’ by Tudur Huws Jones – a song that had been sung on Gwennan and her husband (Carwyn’s) wedding day over a decade ago.
“I wanted to celebrate the special birthday – at the end of 2025, by getting friends and family together ”, said Gwennan.
“I tend to live life to the full with no regrets, and so, with consent from my mother-in-law and two friends both called Lowri - all three have undergone treatment for breast cancer in recent years, we organised the charity gala at Tŷ Glyn.”
Gwennan says the gala dinner was a great evening, thanks to everyone who came along to support or who made a donation.
She said it was an emotional evening as most people there had been affected by cancer and that she had also lost her grandad to the disease.
“Friends and businesses donated brilliant gifts to whom I am sincerely grateful for. All proceeds have gone to Cancer Research Wales. Looking at all those in attendance, every table had been affected by some type of cancer in recent years, and many had lost loved ones too, fathers, mothers, wives and husbands - it meant so much to everyone and was quite an emotional evening.”
“It was seeing the varying types of treatments my family and friends had received during their diagnosis which made me realise how important it is to keep researching so that treatments can move forward and give people hope and cure. As a family we were affected by cancer when my grandad was diagnosed, unfortunately there was no cure for him at the time”, added Gwennan.
Cancer Research Wales is the independent Welsh cancer research charity that was established in 1996.
The charity’s Fundraising Manager – Carys Jenkins, recently travelled from the charity’s head office in Cardiff to meet Gwennan to collect the £5,100 cheque.
“It was a pleasure to get to meet Gwennan and congratulate her in person for raising £5,100 for Cancer Research Wales with the charity gala dinner that she’d organised with her friends and family to mark her 40th birthday”, said Carys.
“Gwennan’s dedication to the cause of cancer research in Wales is unquestionable and she can rest assured that the money she raised with her 40th birthday gala dinner will help make a real difference in uniting Wales against cancer through ground-breaking research.”
