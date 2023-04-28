AN appeal has been launched to find a missing Rhayader man who has not returned from a holiday in March.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of 69-year-old Michael Costain who has been reported missing from his home in the Rhayader area of Powys.
Michael travelled to The Gambia on the 8 March, 2023 for a holiday and was due to return to the UK on the 20 March 2023.
It is believed he stayed in the Busumbala area of Western Gambia for two days before leaving with the intention to travel to the Abene Village in Cassamance in the Southern part of Senegal.
Michael has not been seen since and did not return to the UK on the flight he had pre booked.
If you have seen Michael since the 8 March, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online here, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20230328-183.