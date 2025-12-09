Police and council staff are working together in a bid to crack down on an increase in graffiti throughout Aberystwyth.
Residents and visitors are being urged to report graffiti to the police as Ceredigion County Council draws up a strategy to tackle the problem.
Local Dyfed-Powys Police officers posted a photo of Aberystwyth seafront on social media, saying: "The prom at its best and then you have graffiti, all around our town.
"There has been an increase of words and drawings on buildings and we are working with Ceredigion County Council
"If you see any suspicious activity please report it. If you have any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam that can assist us, please let us know."
Ceredigion County Council confirmed that it was working with police, saying: "Following a recent increase in the level of graffiti in Aberystwyth the Council are working closely with the Police to develop a joint protocol that will streamline the way in which these reports are dealt with.
"The Graffiti Protocol has been developed in partnership with, Highways and Environmental Services, Community Cohesion and Police working together to better identify any patterns and trends leading to more efficient investigation and removal of graffiti."
Anyone with information on graffiti can contact police on 101 or 999, or visit https://orlo.uk/AfSlw
The content of the graffiti around Aberystwyth has also raised concerns.
In October, police launched an investigation after racist graffiti was daubed on the walls of Aberystwyth's historic castle.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are investigating a report of criminal damage which occurred at Aberystwyth Castle between the 13 and 21 of October 2025.
"Racially aggravated graffiti has been sprayed on the castle walls."
The graffiti features the N-word and and also says ‘F*** black ppl’ along with pictures of a cartoon dog across the Grade 1 historic Edwardian fortress.
