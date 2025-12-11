An organised crime group was sourcing large quantities of cannabis - including from the US - and distributing it across West Wales, a court has heard.
Five people in total appeared before Swansea Crown Court where the three leaders of the gang were jailed and two others were handed community sentences.
Daniel Drabble, 38, of Flat 1 Ffynnoncyff Farm, Y Ferwig, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis and knowingly being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of cannabis.
Ian Biddyr, 47, of Llys Alfan, Gwbert Road, Cardigan, was jailed for 27 months after admitting charges of conspiracy to supply cannabis and money laundering
Ashley Williams, 40, formerly of Aberystwyth but now of 7 Llwyncelyn Avenue, Pontarddulais was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to knowingly being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of cannabis and to money laundering.
Gareth Hinrichs, 27 of 2 Llys Hendre, Waunfawr, Aberystwyth, was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months and was ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and do 250 hours of unpaid work having previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.
Beth McCarthy, 25, of 7 Heol y Waun, Maesycrugiau, Carmarthenshire, was given a 12-month community order, must complete a rehabilitation course and pay a fine of £250 after being convicted at trial of conspiracy to supply cannabis.
The court heard that Drabble was the gang leader who sourced large quantities of cannabis from the US and Britain and then "directed, organised, and participated in" the distribution of the drug across West Wales.
In the summer of 2022 a package from the US destined for an address in Ceredigion was intercepted by customs officers.
The declaration form listed the parcel as containing a mixed martial arts helmet but in reality it contained 32 packages of cannabis.
The prosecution said Biddyr was Drabble’s ‘trusted lieutenant’ responsible for storing the cannabis as well as laundering some £200,000 through his bank account.
The court heard Williams’ role was to receive packages and to handle tens of thousands of pounds of drugs money.
The court heard that one of the operation's customers identified from the phone evidence was cannabis dealer Hinrichs who bought kilos of the drug from the gang and distributed it through his own network of street dealers and runners in Aberystwyth.
McCarthy's role was to act as a courier, and that on two occasions the 25-year-old delivered supplies of cocaine to Aberystwyth in her Renault Clio car under instruction from Biddyr.
Jim Tilbury, for Drabble, said his client was remorseful for his actions and his sentence would be a "hammer blow" for his family including his children.
Ian Ibrahim, for Williams, said since the offending the defendant had moved away from Aberystwyth and now "leads a quiet life spending most of his time gardening".
Hannah George, for Hinrichs , said his arrest had been a "wake up call” and he now works as a pub chef and a delivery driver.
