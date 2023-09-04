The end of the summer holidays proved to be exceptionally busy for Aberystwyth Lifeboat crew, who were called out three times over the weekend.
At 1.30pm on Thursday, 31 August, the volunteer crew were launched to assist two kayakers reported in difficulty off the coast near Llanrhystud.
Fortunately, the kayakers were assisted by a local fishing boat, and subsequently transferred to the Lifeboat which conveyed them safely to the shore.
The lifeboat was again launched at 2.30pm on Saturday, 2 September following reports that a power boat two miles west at Aberystwyth that had lost power with smoke billowing from the engine bay. The vessel was taken undertow and returned safely to Aberystwyth harbour.
On Sunday 3 September, the crew were paged at 2pm to attend the lifeboat station in immediate readiness, however, were not required to launch at that time.
At 7.20pm that evening, the lifeboat was launched to assist two paddle boarders reported in difficulty off North Beach, Aberystwyth.
Quickly on scene the lifeboat crew established the paddle boarders had been assisted by the crew of the tall ship London Pelican moored off North Beach.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Geraint Wheeler said “We are extremely grateful to our volunteer crew for their commitment over a very busy weekend.
“We remind everyone enjoying our coastline to do so safely, ensuring they wear appropriate clothing and lifejackets and carry a means of communication to summon assistance if required.”