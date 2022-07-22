Busy start to summer for New Quay rescuers

New Quay RNLI’s inshore lifeboat launching on Sunday to paddleboaders in difficulty ( RNLI )

RESCUERS from New Quay RNLI have been called out nine times in the last 10 days.

New Quay lifeboat station houses two lifeboats and this week saw the relief Mersey class all-weather lifeboat, Keep Fit Association, launch four times and the D-class inshore lifeboat, Audrey LJ, launch five times.

Throughout the week New Quay RNLI’s inshore lifeboat has worked closely with colleagues at HM Coastguard, RNLI lifeguards and Dyfed Powys Police, and has helped paddleboarders and kayakers, whilst the bigger all-weather lifeboat has assisted leisure craft and a commercial fishing vessel.

Towing a leisure craft back to shore ( RNLI ) ( RNLI )

On Friday 15 July, the all-weather lifeboat launched at 12pm to assist a yacht 16 miles west of New Quay.

Daniel Potter, New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain said: “The skipper had become disorientated following instrument failure and required assistance to reach a safe haven. We took the vessel under tow to Fishguard and safely berthed the vessel in the harbour. We then returned to New Quay and recovered the lifeboat at 5.30pm.

“Then on Saturday (16 July) we launched the all-weather lifeboat at 8am to assist a fishing vessel with six persons on board which had suffered engine failure 27 miles north west of New Quay. We towed the vessel to Aberaeron and took the six persons safely into New Quay at 14:30. Another long day but a great outcome.”

The all-weather lifeboat again launched on service at 4pm on Tuesday 19 July to assist a commercial fishing vessel with mechanical failure off Ynys Lochtyn, six miles south west of New Quay.

New Quay RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat on scene with the commercial fishing vessel ( RNLI ) ( RNLI )

Mr Potter added: “A crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel to assist while the vessel was taken under tow to New Quay. Having put the vessel on mooring in New Quay harbour we then stood by a paddleboarder who was struggling against the offshore wind before returning to station at 545pm