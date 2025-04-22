The Inner Wheel Club of Tywyn held their monthly meeting on 10 March in the Slater Room of the Talyllyn Railway.
Last month's minutes were approved and letters of thanks were read out for donations from Air Ambulance and RNLI in memory of Celia Jones and Chris Lewis and from the Talyllyn for our letter of support for its grant application. Reports were read out from district and interclub meetings in Mold and Llangollen.
The International Secretary, Diana Osborne, mentioned the large number of Christmas Boxes gratefully received in Ukraine. The next Load a Lorry to Ukraine will be on 26 June. Blankets, clothes, medical supplies and food are requested.
Arrangements for the forthcoming coffee morning were confirmed. Tywyn Co-op had generously donated drinks items and Mary Bowron had organised raffle prizes.
Following the business meeting, members enjoyed yet another very tasty supper in the King’s Restaurant.
This month’s raffle was won by Meg Jones.
Afterwards, Dr Margaret Morgan of Aberdyfi showed a video and spoke on the excellent work performed by Aberdyfi’s Jan Jeffrey in Lesotho, where she has transformed the lives of many disabled children.
Margaret also spoke of her own work in hospitals, first in Malawi and, more recently, in the Gambia. The dedication of individuals like these is humbling indeed.
Afterwards, members made a collection to add to the club’s donation which raised £155.
On Saturday, 12 April, Tywyn Inner Wheel organised a coffee morning at Tywyn Baptist Church in aid of club funds.
Homemade cakes were available to enjoy with a drink or to take away, as well as an Easter Raffle and Name the Easter Bunny, donated by Maddy Gower.
Tywyn Co-op generously donated drinks.
Special thanks go to Chris and Sharon from the Baptist church for their kind assistance.