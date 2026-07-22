A car has collided into a shop on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth this afternoon.
Eyewitnesses have sent these images to the Cambrian News showing what appears to be a Ford car partially inside the Porthi Aber on the main shopping street in Aberystwyth, pointing in the opposite direction of the one way system.
Another image of the car in the Porthi Aber shop (Seren Davies)
The store, which is a not-for-profit social enterprise that distributes surplus food, is glass fronted, with the left hand window and door appearing to have been damaged in the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police says Great Darkgate Street is closed due to the collision and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.
More as we get it.
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