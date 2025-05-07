Police are appealing for information after a tyre fell from a trailer and damaged a car travelling on a Ceredigion B-road.

Officers attended the collision on the B4343 between Tregaron and Pontrhydfendigaid at around 10am on Tuesday, 6 May.

Dyfed-Powys Police says: “It is reported that a tyre has fallen from a trailer being towed by a blue pick-up style vehicle.

“The pick-up continued travelling in the direction of Tregaron.

“No injuries were reported; however, damage was caused to another vehicle.

“Officers would like to speak with the driver of the blue pick-up who may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

If you have any information, or if you were the driver, contact 101, quoting reference: DP-20250506-084