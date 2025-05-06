Police have launched an investigation following the death of a motorcyclist on Friday.
The A44 was closed for several hours on Friday, 2 May, following a collision on the A44 at Sweet Lamb, at around 3.50pm.
The collision involved a white Ford Transit van and a Triumph motorcycle.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The rider of the motorcycle sadly passed away as a result of the collision.
"Their next of kin have been informed and trained police officers are supporting their family.
"The road was closed throughout the afternoon and evening and re-opened just after 1am.”
"Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including any dashcam footage, is asked to report it to police on 101.