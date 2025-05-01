Armed police blocked off a Machynlleth road after calls raised concerns over the welfare of a resident.
At 6.30pm on Saturday 19 April Machynlleth residents were alarmed to spot multiple police vehicles and armed police blocking off Penrallt Street.
Multiple eyewitnesses described the police as being “armed” whilst other officers directed traffic around the war memorial.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys police said: “Dyfed-Powys police had reports for a concern for welfare of an individual at a property on Penrallt St, at approximately 5.20pm.
“The individual was taken to hospital for medical attention.”
Multiple residents were concerned by the seemingly “disproportionate” nature of the police response to the issue, however the police state that “the response was proportionate to the concern raised”.