A ‘critical incident’ which saw a Carmarthenshire School closed this morning, suggested individuals attending the primary school with knives, Dyfed Powys Police has revealed - with the threat disclosed to the Metropolitan Police.
“We are now able to disclose that the threat against Dafen CP School was received online and suggested individuals attending the school with knives on Monday, November 3,” said a police spokesperson.
“A critical incident was called because of the threat, and we have worked closely with Carmarthenshire County Council on the response - including the decision to close the school.”
The threat was reported to the Metropolitan Police and subsequently passed to Dyfed-Powys Police at 2.30am today (November 3).
Throughout the day, at least 13 police units were deployed to the school and surrounding areas - including a firearms unit, a dog unit, neighbourhood policing and prevention teams, and response officers, while investigators assessed the credibility of the threat.
“The report is now confirmed to have come from a single anonymous source that cannot be identified with no other information to substantiate it,” the police spokesperson continued.
“Following extensive enquiries by specialist investigators, the risk is now deemed to have passed. There is no ongoing investigation.
“We have no reason to believe there is a risk to anyone living in the area surrounding the school, other schools, or the wider Llanelli area.”
Gold commander, Superintendent Chris Neve said: “We recognise the concern among families of children who attend Dafen CP School, and the wider community today, and apologise we have not been in a position to provide this detail any sooner.
“The safety of the school and integrity of the inquiry have been paramount – and prevented more details being shared before this point. We recognise the frustration among the community today, and although we have endeavoured to provide as much information as soon as is possible, we recognise this has led to concern.
“You will continue to see an increased police presence at Dafen CP School and the surrounding area throughout this evening, with teams also attending schools in the wider Llanelli area to provide reassurance, tomorrow.”
Parents and guardians of children in Dafen CP School will continue to receive updates via the school's communication app.
