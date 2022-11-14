Child hospitalised following collision outside school
A CHILD has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision outside Penglais School earlier today.
The road along Waunfawr is still closed following a collision involving a car and a child at around 3.20pm on Monday, 14 November.
There is some confusion over where the child has been taken however, with Dyfed-Powys Police saying they had been airlifted with serious injuries and the ambulance service saying the child had been taken to Bronglais Hospital.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said this evening: “Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred outside Penglais School, Aberystwyth at about 3.20pm today, Monday 14 November.
“The collision involved a school child and a car.
“The child has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road is currently closed.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (14 November) at 3:25pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian in Rhoshendre, Waunfawr.
“We sent two emergency ambulances and a duty operations manager to the scene.
“One person was taken to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20221114-253.
