An Aberystwyth supermarket has appointed a new community champion who is aiming to raise money for local causes and promote the community space in-store.
Helen Vardy is the Community Champion for the Tesco superstore on Park Avenue in Aberystwyth and is keen for local groups to get in touch with her.
Be that for consideration for the blue token appeals that appear in the store, or use of the community room that can be hired for free by local groups.
She said: “As part of my role, I am here to support and collaborate with local schools, community groups, charities, and organisations.
“Tesco is committed to making a positive difference in the community, and I am eager to explore how we can work together.
“Whether it’s through fundraising support (raffles, events, or charity initiatives), donations or use of our free Community Room for your group’s activities, all you need is public liability insurance, no exchange of money.”
Community groups wishing to book the space in the store can do so by contacting Helen on [email protected]
Helen added: “Did you know that every penny from the sales of our bags for life goes directly to charity.
“At Tesco’s we’re proud to support local schools,’ groups and charities with our strong starts, every time you shop with us you can vote with our community token at the tills, you are helping towards school, playgroup and charity in your community to receive grants.
“I would love to hear about any projects, events, or needs your organisation has where Tesco could offer support.
“Please feel free to get in touch if you’d like to discuss potential partnerships or how we can assist your group.
“I look forward to working with you and making a meaningful impact together.”