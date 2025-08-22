One of the main roads heading to Aberystwyth's Big Tribute Festival is currently closed due to a collision.
In a post to social media, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A487 Aberystwyth - Bow Street at the Junction to Penrhyn-coch.
"The road is currently closed due to a collision.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."
It is believed the junction from Bow Street heading towards the A4159 is currently closed, which may cause delay for those heading to the Big Tribute Festival at Lovesgrove.
