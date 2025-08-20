Join singers and choir leaders Ben & Dom for an afternoon of fun and uplifting harmony singing followed by an evening concert from the duo.
This event at Aberystwyth Arts Centre is open to all singers (although it is not young children), and no previous singing experience is required.
Ben & Dom will teach a selection of accessible and tuneful songs in a fun and inclusive way. Following the workshop they'll perform a concert of songs, including original material and arrangements of their favourite classics.
Ben & Dom are a singing duo from south London. The intricate blend of their harmonies comes from a close friendship and shared love of singing together. They weave their voices around songs old and new, performing original material alongside new interpretations of folk songs. Their lyrics touch on friendship, nature and what it means for two men to sing together in this modern day.
Ben & Dom have taken their songs and voices around the UK, collecting festival appearances and completing a 20-date tour in 2022 to promote their debut album ‘His Head Lies Heavy’.
They’ve opened for Tom Robinson, The Young Uns and regularly collaborate with friends and singers who share their love of voice and harmony.
Their debut EP ‘Shoulder’ (2021), written during the pandemic, was well received by audiences and industry, with their songs featured on BBC 6Music & Radio 3 playlists.
Ben & Dom are experienced choir leaders and community musicians. Core to this collaboration is sharing their love of group singing and encouraging others to join their voices together in harmony. Their busy workshop schedule includes running the Cambridge Festival choir, courses at Halsway Manor and collaborating with choirs around the UK.
The workshop is from 2pm-4.30pm, Ben & Dom’s performance is from 5.30pm–6.30pm. Workshop tickets includes this.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.