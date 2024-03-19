A VISITOR centre has been forced to close after it was broken into on Monday night.
Longwood Community Woodland has been forced to close its doors until further notice following the break in, with people being asked to keep an ear out for anyone selling cheap tools.
In a statement on Facebook, Longwood Community Woodland said: "Sadly the visitor centre and saw mill was broken into last night so it is closed to the public till further notice.
"Also can you listen out for anyone selling cheap tools like chainsaws or anything similar.
"If anyone knows what happened or suspects who did it please get in touch with either ourselves or the police."
Longwood Community Woodland is a 325-acre area of mixed woodland habitat types located near Lampeter.
The aim of Longwood Community Woodland is to restore the non-native plantation areas of the woods to native broadleaved species whilst managing the woodlands as a community resource.
Longwood is entirely owned by the community and is managed as a limited company on a not for profit basis. All profits from commercial activities are used to further the improvement of this community leisure resource.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.