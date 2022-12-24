A SPECIALIST marine unit has been searching the Mawddach today (Christmas Eve) following reports of someone entering the water on Friday evening.
Emergency services spent the night searching along the Mawddach river from Ganllwyd, down to Llanelltyd and further along the estuary.
Llanfachreth county councillor, Delyth Lloyd Griffiths, gave an update earlier today near Tyn y Croes in Ganllwyd on what she knows.
Cllr Griffiths said: “There was information last night that someone had entered into the water at this location.
“A specialist marine unit has been here looking in the water for a number of hours this morning (Saturday).
“They were assisted also by the local mountain rescue, of which many of the members were very, very local people.
“We were very happy we were able to help the police and the services with the help of local information.
“Some farmers have also been giving information about the water and the area.”
Speaking about the conditions, she added: “It’s very cold. It’s December. It’s not the time of the year to be going into the water.
“The water was quite high last night.”
North Wales Police have not confirmed whether they are looking for a person following a post to social media last night, which has since been deleted, saying they were dealing with ‘an incident’ and advised motorists to avoid the Ganllwyd area.
Traffic is flowing freely today however.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was also in attendance at the scene, but did not give any more information to the nature of the incident.