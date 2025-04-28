Hygiene ratings have been awarded to more food establishments in Gwynedd.
Caffi'r Farchnad in Dolgellau was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on 28 February.
Star Kebab House in Bala was given a score of five on 13 March.
Smashie’s Caernarfon was given a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on 3 March, the Food Standards Agency's website shows, while Deli Thai in Abersoch got four-out-of-five after assessment on 6 March.
Institiwt Corris, has also been given a score of four-out-of-five following assessment on 10 March.
The Garth Angharad in Llwyngwril was given a score of four-out-of-five after assessment on 12 March.
Chock A Block Restaurants Ltd in Morfa Nefyn, got four-out-of-five after assessment on 21 February.