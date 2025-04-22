The ‘temporary’ closure of a hospital ward in Tywyn remains in place over two years later.
Campaigners continue to petition Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) to reopen Tywyn Hospital’s Dyfi ward, and have spoken of their disappointment that the situation remains unchanged.
BCUHB Chief Executive Carol Shillabeer said: “Whilst there have been real challenges in maintaining appropriate and safe staffing levels for Dyfi Ward, this has provided an opportunity to develop wider community services such as providing health and care services directly in patient homes, working closer with care homes to provide services for residents to retain their place for a longer period, and enabling and providing health support for patients to spend their last few weeks and days with dignity in their own home.
“We have also been able to re-open the minor injuries unit and establish a treatment room and well-being hub. We know these have been valued by people in the community.
“In May, we will be considering the way forward in engaging people in further developing health services in the Tywyn area.
“We look forward to the continued involvement of local people in shaping the future provision in the area.”
Campaigner Jane Barraclough said the health board has “reached an all-time low in their management of Tywyn’s health facilities”.
“To assert and insist that peripheral services can replace inpatient care, providing real and essential hospital treatment, is wrong,” she added.
“To not open the inpatients facility, to let such an excellent public resource stay closed, when the health service in Wales is in crisis, is inexcusable.”
Fellow campaigner Janet Maher said: “The community is massively disappointed the ‘temporary’ closure of Dyfi ward is still in place, especially as we have been assured by Ffion Johnstone in several public meetings that it will definitely re-open.
“Dyfi ward is a place where people could be sent post-operatively or to receive care in order to recover in their local community.
“The expectation is that people have to travel to access healthcare, to Bronglais, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Wrexham Maelor, Glan Clwyd, Morriston Swansea and such like.
“We challenge politicians or members of BCUHB to travel to these hospitals from Dysynni, especially by public transport, to experience the reality of what residents of the Dysynni Valley have to do to visit relatives and friends or access healthcare in these hospitals.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “Patients from the Dysynni area are in beds in Aberystwyth and Dolgellau.
“We know that there’s a problem in recruiting nurses, however my understanding is that there was a specific push to recruit nurses from Kerala to boost the nursing workforce at Tywyn. So where are they?
“The Minor Injury Unit has re-opened, which is hugely welcomed and is an important provision for the area, and the ‘Tuag Adra’ scheme, which ensures some patients are cared for in their homes, has been an excellent development.
“I congratulate the health board on these initiatives and now encourage them to ensure the deployment of the much-needed nurses to re-open Dyfi ward at pace.”