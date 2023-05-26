A partially disabled grandfather is ‘living in fear in his own home’ and hasn’t heard from the police in a week since an attempted break-in at his residence in Penparcau.
John Bates said his father, aged 70, and his sister, who live in Cae Job, were awoken at around 1am last Friday morning (19 May) to see four men attempting to break into his bungalow – allegedly carrying tools.
Mr Bates’ son, aged 22, who happened to be staying at the house that night returned just in time to scare them off but not before they ‘pounced’ on him and assaulted him – with one stamping on his head.
But his grandfather has not heard from or been visited by the police once since the serious incident a week ago – and has ‘lost all faith in authority’.
Mr Bates told the Cambrian News: “I’ve been in contact every day with my father.
“I went over yesterday just after midday and the doors were locked and he said he still wasn’t comfortable despite the camera doorbell being fitted.
“He’s going to bed at about 8.30 before it gets dark because he’s scared something will happen.
“It shouldn’t be like this. I called the police again. It’s his own home.
“They’re not helping, and people are disgusted with the way he’s been treated.
“He doesn’t understand why they haven’t called him or come out to see him.
“It’s not just for him – it's for his neighbours and everyone on the street.
“All he wants is someone to go up there and have a 10-minute chat with him to reassure him.
“I’m disgusted. He locks the door now straight away and stays out the way.”
Mr Bates said he is hoping to set up a petition to get CCTV installed along the road.
He added: “There’s a lot going on in the streets
“The residents are not happy and are disgusted with how my father’s been treated.”
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall said: “Just had a phone call with John Bates and I'm so angry with the way his father of 70 years and his sister have been treated.
“Last Friday morning John's family had 4 men knocking on their door at 1am where his son was attacked at the front door.
“The police were called, and they still have not been to see (them).
“One whole week has past, and they haven't been to see them, and they wonder why the public have lost confidence in our police.”
The Cambrian News has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police for comment.
On Monday, the force said: “A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of assault in the garden of a property in Penparcau, Aberyswyth, at shortly before 1.10pm on Friday (19 May).
“The incident is reported to have taken place sometime after midnight the same day.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: 20230519-182. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”