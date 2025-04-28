A Llandysul man has been banned from the road for 14 months after being caught drink driving.
Lee McGeorge, of Foeldeg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The court heard that the 47-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW 1 Series on the A486 at Llandysul on 8 April this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that McGeorge had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Checks also showed that McGeorge was driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified McGeorge from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £276.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £110.