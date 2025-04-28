A man who was caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit in Cenarth has been banned from the road by magistrates for 20 months.
Liam Edmonds, of 8 Ger y Duad, Cynwyl Elfed, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A484 from Allt y Banc to Cenarth Bridge on 16 March this year.
Breath tests showed that Edmonds had 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mgs.
Magistrates disqualified Edmonds from driving for 20 months and handed him a fine of £120.
Edmonds must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.