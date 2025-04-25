Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision on Friday morning on the outskirts of Penrhyncoch.
The single-vehicle collision occurred on the C1010 near Penrhyncoch at around 9.50am on Friday, 25 April and led to the road being closed for more than an hour.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The collision involved a white Audi A1 colliding with the curb, causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening or changing.
"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and reopened at around 11.20am."
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage that could help enquiries, to get in touch either online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ by email on [email protected] or by phoning 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.