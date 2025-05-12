ABERYSTWYTH promenade was awash with pink on Sunday as runners fast and slow completed one of three routes to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
The annual feature of the Race for Life event drew people from far and wide to Aberystwyth town centre to raise money for the worthy cause.
These photographs were provided by Steve Williams.
Aberystwyth Race for Life 2025. Photograph credit to Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
