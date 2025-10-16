Retaining skilled staff is in every organisation’s interest especially frontline ones like the NHS, teaching, and police.
Apart from the value of these professions the state often contributes to their training so losing them is a double blow.
Finding out why leavers seek pastures new can be gleaned during exit interviews if they wish to take part in them but a Dyfed-Powys Police initiative seeks to get one step ahead.
It offers so-called say and stay interviews to police officers thinking of moving on and PC Wendy Janas, the force’s wellbeing and retention officer, is the person they will speak to.
The role was created in September 2023, replicating an initiative by Greater Manchester Police. As of September this year PC Janas has carried out 49 say and stay interviews and 31 staff decided to remain.
Police forces everywhere have been experiencing a high attrition rate among officers with five years’ service or less. Dyfed-Powys Police said its attrition rate was lower than the national average and there are signs that rates are falling across the board due in part potentially to pay uplifts.
There are seven pay points for constables in England and Wales ranging from £31,164 to £50,256. Training a constable including their first two years’ salary is estimated to cost £130-140,000 so retaining them where appropriate pays dividends.
PC Janas can’t wave a magic wand and some officers might have their heart set on leaving but intervening early, listening, and understanding what push and pull factors are at play can bear fruit.
“The interviews serve as a key mechanism for retaining staff. Once individuals begin actively exploring alternative employment the probability of them leaving increases considerably,” she said.
“It follows that something needs to change at work for them to reconsider staying. In the meeting practical considerations are discussed that may help the officer such as flexible working, change of hours, mentoring, relocation, and welfare support.”
Asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service what themes cropped up when restless officers said they were thinking of leaving PC Janas said common reasons included personal circumstances such as family and caring commitments, work-life balance and wellbeing, and work conditions.
She couldn’t say that officers of a certain age were more likely to leave than others but added that the highest number of departures occurred within the first two years of service followed by officers with five years’ service or less.
“Leaving can sometimes be the right decision for that individual as a career in policing can be one of the most rewarding experiences yet it is also physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding with long unsociable shifts, overtime, exposure to violence, scrutiny, and high workloads,” said PC Janas.
Officers can self-refer for a say and stay interview. Referrals can also made by supervisors, colleagues, or occupational health staff. PC Janas described the meetings as impartial, confidential, and compassionate.
Potential changes such as flexible hours would need be discussed with other relevant staff with consent from the officer who took part in the interview. “It is clear at the outset that entering the say and stay process will not guarantee an individual desired resolution,” she said. “This will be for a variety of reasons including but not limited to organisational priorities, pre-existing staffing levels, or operational commitments.”
Departing staff are also offered the more conventional exit interview further down the line.
PC Janas said she has worked as a constable for nearly 26 years including as a response officer in Carmarthenshire, a stint in a police support unit, and a four-year spell as a domestic abuse officer – a role she described as challenging and rewarding. She has also worked as a trainer at police headquarters, which led to her current role.
As part of her job she also visits police stations in the Dyfed-Powys force area, which covers Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire Ceredigion, and Powys, to ask about any concerns or issues officers might be having with management.
Say and stay interviews are also offered to Dyfed-Powys Police support staff and some of these are done by human resources officers.
The force, which is funded by central government and the precept paid by householders as part of their council tax bill, has more than 1,300 police officers and said it was looking increase this by freeing up those in back office roles via the creation of additional police staff roles.
PC Janas said she was proud, when asked, of her part in helping to retain 31 out of 49 officers – a 63% success rate. She said the feedback from those she’d interviewed highlighted the importance of someone listening to but not judging them.
Of course being on the beat, often at night or the weekend, isn’t for everyone – criminals unfortunately don’t do normal office hours – and staff at all organisations come and go.
The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, obtained input from 2,654 officers who left the profession between 2017 and 2024 and published the findings last October.
The report said 74% of the cohort who resigned rather than retired cited low morale as a major reason for leaving. Job dissatisfaction was another big reason as were impacts on personal life and staff shortages.
A notable finding was that 59% of those who quit before retirement said the job’s impact on their psychological health had a major effect on their decision to leave compared to 34% of retirees.
Speaking at the time the federation’s acting chairwoman Tiff Lynch said the leavers’ survey showed urgent action was needed to address the “retention crisis” and that police forces could not afford to continue losing experienced officers at such a rate.
“Improving work-life balance, reducing the administrative burden, and ensuring appropriate staffing levels are all crucial steps we must take if we want to retain our skilled, experienced, and dedicated officers,” she said.
Steve Cockwell, Dyfed-Powys Police’s head of talent, said serving on the frontline did affect officers’ work-life balance and family life.
“I’ve done various roles within the force,” he said. “I started working shifts and it’s difficult, it’s tiring. There are people who are abusive to you. Assaults on police are probably at one of their highest levels nationally. We need to be honest, open, and realistic with people when they sign up.”
He added that new recruits with maybe little life experience were exposed to incidents they hadn’t seen before – domestic violence, road traffic collisions, and families distraught upon hearing a loved one had died.
Mr Cockwell also described police officers occupying a privileged position in being able to help those at their lowest ebb and keep people safe. He said the role was varied and had a sense of purpose and opportunities to progress and specialise. It became “almost ingrained in your DNA”, he said.
“As a constable you are part of a wider team and you will develop strong bonds and friendships with colleagues, which are lifelong,” he added. “We want to retain good people with good skills who benefit the organisation and more importantly the public.”
