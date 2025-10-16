The company behind plans to build a wind farm above Talybont says nearly two thirds of the community back the scheme.
Bute Energy says in a recent community survey, 61% of respondents expressed 'neutral to positive views about Wales leading the way in onshore wind development' by people living and work around Talybont in Ceredigion. For many, the benefits of clean energy, new jobs, and investment in local initiatives stood out clearly.
The company says 600 people shared their views via a web platform on the proposed Waun Hesgog Energy Park.
The proposals include plans for up to 37 wind turbines, with a maximum tip height of 220m that will generate up to 248MW of energy.
This will be enough to power approximately 176,000 households a year, according to Bute Energy.
There are also plans for a Community Benefit Fund that could be worth up to £1.8 million each year, based on the current designs.
Bute Energy said: "A key theme that emerged was the need to improve transport infrastructure across Ceredigion, with residents noting how challenging public transport inland from the coast can be. "Others spoke passionately about creating better opportunities for young people, preserving local heritage, and supporting small businesses.
"Over the lifetime of the project, our Community Benefit Fund will total £72 million, empowering residents to make decisions on where the money is invested. This could mean funding youth services, restoring historic sites, or even helping to complete long-awaited projects — like a footpath between Ffwrnes and Eglwys Fach."
Community Investment and Communications Director for Bute Energy, Catryn Newton, said: “The opportunity for Wales and communities like Talybont is clear.
"In the decade ahead, the planned investment in renewable energy could kickstart a thriving new industry backed by home-grown Welsh business and talent, powering resilient local communities.”
