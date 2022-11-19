Elderly man airlifted to hospital after being trampled by ‘out of control’ cow

Saturday 19th November 2022 2:37 pm
Whitland mart
Whitland Mart near Carmarthen (Google Maps )

AN elderly man has been seriously injured after a ‘dangerously out of control cow’ escaped a west Wales mart earlier today (Saturday).

The cow escaped from Whitland Mart near Carmarthen at around 10.15am on Saturday morning (19 November) according to Dyfed-Powys Police, who described the animal as being dangerously out of control.

The cow made its way to the centre of the village before attacking and trampling an elderly man on North Road, causing serious injury.

The elderly man was airlifted to Cardiff’s University of Wales Hospital.

The animal then made its way to the railway track that runs through the village and trains had to be halted.

A police spokesperson said: “Eventually it (the cow) made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner.

“Unfortunately all attempts failed, and due to danger posed by animal it was humanely dispatched with consent of owner.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”

