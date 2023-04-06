EMERGENCY services have cordoned off part of Lampeter town centre today after it is thought a chimney partially collapsed, causing a ‘near miss’ on the pavement below.
A fire engine and three police vehicles have descended on Sosban Fach Café in Bridge Street in the town centre following the incident that happened earlier today (Thursday, 6 April).
The Cambrian News spoke with a fireman on the scene who described the collapse as a ‘near miss’.
Significant tailbacks of traffic are being managed by police near the roundabout between the A482 and A475.
Images from the scene show rubble from the chimney scattered across the pavement - with the remaining part of it appearing precarious above the street.
Local police officers have posted a message on Facebook saying "Please try and avoid Bridge Street in Lampeter".
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to assist the fire service with traffic management along Bridge Street, Lampeter at around 11:10am this morning, after the partial collapse of a chimney.
"The council is now in attendance and officers have resumed patrol."