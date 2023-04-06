EMERGENCY services have cordoned off part of Lampeter town centre today after it is thought a chimney partially collapsed, causing a ‘near miss’ on the pavement below.

A fire engine and three police vehicles have descended on Sosban Fach Café in Bridge Street in the town centre following the incident that happened earlier today (Thursday, 6 April).

Lampeter chimney
Firefighters on Bridge Street in Lampeter with police tape stretched across the pavement (Cambrian News )

The Cambrian News spoke with a fireman on the scene who described the collapse as a ‘near miss’.

Significant tailbacks of traffic are being managed by police near the roundabout between the A482 and A475.

Lampeter
Traffic is slow moving through Lampeter (Cambrian News )

Images from the scene show rubble from the chimney scattered across the pavement - with the remaining part of it appearing precarious above the street.

Lampeter chimney
It is thought a chimney partially collapsed (Cambrian News )

Local police officers have posted a message on Facebook saying "Please try and avoid Bridge Street in Lampeter".

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to assist the fire service with traffic management along Bridge Street, Lampeter at around 11:10am this morning, after the partial collapse of a chimney.

"The council is now in attendance and officers have resumed patrol."