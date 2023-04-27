FIRE crews had to cut a person out of a vehicle on the A44 yesterday afternoon following a two-car collision.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Llanbadarn Fawr at 3.29pm on Wednesday, 26 April.
The road was closed for a couple of hours as a result of the collision.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: "The collision involving two private motor vehicles had occurred, with two casualties involved.
"One casualty had self-released from their vehicle prior to the crew’s arrival and was later treated by the Ambulance Service crew, the other casualty was trapped in their vehicle.
"The crew extricated the casualty by removing the vehicle’s roof and dashboard using e-draulic equipment, the casualty was in the care of the Air Ambulance crew before being transported to hospital by road ambulance.
"Dyfed-Powys Police were also in attendance.
"The crew left the scene at 5.26pm."