The A487 Porthmadog bypass has reopened following a crash in which two men were killed.
North Wales Police announced the reopening with a message of thanks. A police spokesperson said: “The A487 Porthmadog bypass has now reopened. Thanks again for your patience and understanding whilst emergency services were in attendance.“
Two men died following a road traffic collision near Porthmadog on Saturday night, and North Wales Police say they have referred this matter to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police were called shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday, 20 December, following a collision between an Isuzu recovery truck and a VW Golf.
The driver of the recovery vehicle, 34-year-old Matthew Hardy, from Pwllheli, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.
The driver of the Golf, 40-year-old Daniel Atkinson of Blaenau Ffestiniog, also died at scene. His family have also been contacted by specially trained officers.
Detective Sergeant Katie Davies from North Wales Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both men.
“We are appealing to anybody who may have information that could assist with our ongoing investigation to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road will remain closed until later this afternoon (Monday, 22 December). We’d like to thank the local community and motorists for their ongoing patience and understanding.”
Anybody with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25001038987.
